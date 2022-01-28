Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

FHI stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.03. The company had a trading volume of 877,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,735. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11. Federated Hermes has a one year low of $26.37 and a one year high of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $268,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $41,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Federated Hermes stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,632 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Federated Hermes worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

