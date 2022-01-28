Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $8,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,907,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,243,000 after purchasing an additional 53,677 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,970,000 after purchasing an additional 72,713 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,788,000 after purchasing an additional 381,095 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,516,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after purchasing an additional 104,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,060,000 after purchasing an additional 195,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

NYSE:RACE opened at $221.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.87. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $183.82 and a 52 week high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

