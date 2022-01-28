Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 3,350 to GBX 3,200. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Fevertree Drinks traded as low as GBX 2,024 ($27.31) and last traded at GBX 2,049 ($27.64), with a volume of 142650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,159 ($29.13).

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,300 ($44.52) to GBX 3,560 ($48.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.43) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($31.03) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,573.33 ($34.72).

In related news, insider Kevin Havelock purchased 805 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($33.49) per share, with a total value of £19,980.10 ($26,956.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,635.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,478.65.

About Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

