Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Short Interest Update

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,500 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the December 31st total of 5,710,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $6,200,934.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOA. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $233,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $151,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $13,311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $99,000.

NYSE:FOA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,409. Finance Of America Companies has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FOA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finance Of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

