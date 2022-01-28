Financial Comparison: Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) & BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ)

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Global Cord Blood and BioRestorative Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood 41.45% 11.36% 6.34% BioRestorative Therapies N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Global Cord Blood and BioRestorative Therapies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $176.99 million 2.68 $77.57 million $0.64 6.09 BioRestorative Therapies $110,000.00 49,188.78 -$12.52 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than BioRestorative Therapies.

Volatility & Risk

Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 102.36, indicating that its share price is 10,136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Cord Blood and BioRestorative Therapies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Global Cord Blood shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats BioRestorative Therapies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants. Global Cord Blood was founded on January 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company’s two core programs are related to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The BRTX-100 utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient's bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow, and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient's damaged disc and treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. The company have received authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100to treat persistent lower back pain due to painful degenerative discs. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue (BAT). In addition, the company provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; and a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc. and the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melville, New York. On March 20, 2020, BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of New York.

