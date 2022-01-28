Financial Comparison: Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) & NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) and Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NuVasive and Medifocus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive 1 4 6 0 2.45 Medifocus 0 0 0 0 N/A

NuVasive currently has a consensus price target of $65.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.20%.

Profitability

This table compares NuVasive and Medifocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive -2.27% 11.40% 4.27% Medifocus N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NuVasive and Medifocus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive $1.05 billion 2.46 -$37.15 million ($0.51) -98.14 Medifocus $2.77 million 0.00 -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Medifocus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NuVasive.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of NuVasive shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of NuVasive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

NuVasive has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medifocus has a beta of 5.14, suggesting that its stock price is 414% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NuVasive beats Medifocus on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring. The company was founded by Alexis V. Lukianov on July 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Medifocus Company Profile

Medifocus, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive focused heat systems used in treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate. Its technology platforms include Endo-thermotherapy, and Adaptive Phased Array Microwave Focusing. The company was founded on April 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

