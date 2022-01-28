Financial Contrast: Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) vs. Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nikola and Stellantis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 6 1 0 2.14 Stellantis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nikola currently has a consensus price target of $14.71, suggesting a potential upside of 111.11%. Given Nikola’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nikola is more favorable than Stellantis.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -78.57% -67.43% Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.7% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Nikola shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Nikola has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nikola and Stellantis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola $90,000.00 31,316.83 -$384.31 million ($1.73) -4.03 Stellantis $83.25 billion 0.29 $3.59 billion $3.81 7.11

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola. Nikola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stellantis beats Nikola on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1896 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

