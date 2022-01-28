Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

Shares of FNWD stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. Finward Bancorp has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.78. The company has a market cap of $168.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.05%.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Finward Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

About Finward Bancorp

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.