First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%.

First Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,557. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of First Bancorp worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

