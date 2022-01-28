First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

FBP traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 116,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,935. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.29. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First BanCorp. stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,565 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.