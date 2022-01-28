First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Gap Down to $15.19

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.19, but opened at $14.74. First BanCorp. shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 4,551 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBP shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,259,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,609,000 after acquiring an additional 120,843 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.