First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million.

First Bancshares stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.15. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $42.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Bancshares by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Bancshares by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in First Bancshares by 1,274.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

