First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%.

Shares of FBIZ traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.35. 153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,012. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $271.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Business Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 106.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of First Business Financial Services worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.