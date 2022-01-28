First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:FFBC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.80. 3,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,951. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,889 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

