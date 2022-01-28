First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Compass Point downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

FHB traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.17. 397,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,907. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 4.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 19.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 14.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.