First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,327. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRME. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,496 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 19,320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

