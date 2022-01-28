First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 10.98%.
FMBH stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.78. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.12%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Mid Bancshares
First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.
