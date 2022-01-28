First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Issues Earnings Results

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 18.58%.

Shares of FNWB stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $208.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.02. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

In related news, Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina purchased 1,670 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,527.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNWB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

