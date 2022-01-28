First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 844.4% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPAFY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 27,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. First Pacific has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.09.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

