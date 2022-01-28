First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will announce $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $2.01. First Republic Bank posted earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $8.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC opened at $164.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.41. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $143.60 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

