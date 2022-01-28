First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 72.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $199.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.12. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

