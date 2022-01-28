First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 182.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,585 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of J stock opened at $126.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $149.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.89.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.