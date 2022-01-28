First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,531 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 138.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,353,000 after buying an additional 3,389,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,436 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 659.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,115,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after acquiring an additional 968,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,413,000 after acquiring an additional 757,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2,800.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,416,000 after buying an additional 648,835 shares in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.57) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

BTI stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.04.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

