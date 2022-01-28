First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,100 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 212,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 151.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $331,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,446,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,174,906 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $28.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.