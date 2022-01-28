First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,989 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Copart by 139.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $121.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.59 and a 200-day moving average of $144.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.25.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.