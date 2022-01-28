First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPEI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000.

FPEI opened at $20.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

