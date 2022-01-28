First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the December 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of FTXL stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.49. 8,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,644. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 41.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 81.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 20,252 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter.

