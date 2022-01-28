First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the December 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of FTXL stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.49. 8,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,644. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.96.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
