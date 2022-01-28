First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Up 12,866.7% in January

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 12,866.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $6.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,459,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 415,871 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 190,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 116,168 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the period.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

