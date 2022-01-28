First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Up 12,866.7% in January

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 12,866.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $6.26.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%.
About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
