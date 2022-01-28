First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Up 745.2% in January

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a growth of 745.2% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 16,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 967,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 26.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 141.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,592. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

