FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $176.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get FirstService alerts:

FSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $153.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. FirstService has a 52-week low of $134.18 and a 52-week high of $202.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.08 and its 200 day moving average is $187.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $849.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 27.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in FirstService by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 134,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in FirstService by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in FirstService by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstService (FSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.