Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Now Covered by Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.84.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $118.48 on Friday. Five9 has a one year low of $116.29 and a one year high of $211.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.18 and a 200 day moving average of $159.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $2,068,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,460 shares of company stock worth $5,607,282. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Five9 by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 644.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

