Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. Wedbush also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of FBC opened at $45.52 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBC. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 566,001 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,924,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth $5,876,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $6,928,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,567,000 after buying an additional 180,077 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.