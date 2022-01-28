Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of FFIC traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,542. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

In other Flushing Financial news, CEO John R. Buran acquired 1,800 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $42,786.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 13.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 110.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 38.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

