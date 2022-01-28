Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

F has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.