Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $17.97, but opened at $18.96. Forestar Group shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 574 shares trading hands.

The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 120.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 101,160.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $911.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.93.

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

