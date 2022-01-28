Fort L.P. Has $760,000 Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Fort L.P. reduced its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,914,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,435,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,767,000 after buying an additional 53,747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $56.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.37. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

