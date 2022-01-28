Fort L.P. Has $830,000 Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,428,000 after buying an additional 1,372,775 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,701,000 after buying an additional 3,640,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,002,000 after buying an additional 520,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,277,000 after buying an additional 1,093,261 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,238,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,175,000 after buying an additional 346,251 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS opened at $82.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.31 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

