Fort L.P. Sells 2,658 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Fort L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Fortive by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 4,347.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Mizuho began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

Shares of FTV opened at $68.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.