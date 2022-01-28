Fort L.P. Sells 8,430 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Fort L.P. lowered its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

HLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

HLF opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.09. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.