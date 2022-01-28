Fort L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Fort L.P. lessened its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $787,844,000 after acquiring an additional 302,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,955,000 after purchasing an additional 50,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 825,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in LHC Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.70.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $114.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.37. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.85.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company had revenue of $565.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.30 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.