Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires 388 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $428,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 73.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 150,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,212,000 after acquiring an additional 63,570 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 206,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,264,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $398.07. The stock had a trading volume of 732,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,451,624. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $338.57 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

