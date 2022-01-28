Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 323.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.37. 792,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,187,719. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.55 and a 200 day moving average of $246.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $555.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

