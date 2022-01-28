Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys 786 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after acquiring an additional 786,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after acquiring an additional 710,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,020,000 after purchasing an additional 295,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,696,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,873 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.11. 17,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,681. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

