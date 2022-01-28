Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital accounts for about 1.1% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,839,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 302.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $65.90.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.44%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

