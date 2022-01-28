Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $605,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 511.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 25.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,636 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,094,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,573,879. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.12. The company had a trading volume of 128,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,368,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.86. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $374.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.65.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.