Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fortis in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.33. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fortis has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $48.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.4248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 20.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,805,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,849,000 after acquiring an additional 184,911 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 5.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,479,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,067,000 after acquiring an additional 530,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Fortis by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,041,000 after buying an additional 622,957 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Fortis by 12.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,511,000 after buying an additional 571,981 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.