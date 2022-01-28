Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives $136.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.67.

FWRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company.

Get Forward Air alerts:

FWRD stock opened at $101.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.61. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $70.93 and a 52-week high of $125.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.