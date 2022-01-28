Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives $136.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.67.
FWRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company.
FWRD stock opened at $101.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.61. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $70.93 and a 52-week high of $125.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.
In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.
