Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FWRD. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Forward Air by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Forward Air by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Forward Air by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Forward Air by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FWRD opened at $101.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Forward Air has a one year low of $70.93 and a one year high of $125.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Forward Air will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

