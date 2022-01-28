Fourthstone LLC Buys Shares of 22,217 Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 41,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,841,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVLY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600. The firm has a market cap of $148.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $20.55.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.55%.

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

