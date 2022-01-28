Fourthstone LLC Lowers Position in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Fourthstone LLC lessened its stake in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 51,458 shares during the quarter. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Malvern Bancorp worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLVF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,878. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $117.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,541.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.07). Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

